To Keep Your Brain Young, Try More Fish

(NAPSI)—A new study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables, fish and olive oil and moderate in wine, is associated with slower rates of cognitive decline in older adults.

If you want to help your brain by adding fish to your diet, the following recipe by Dian and Tom Griesel works well with salmon, swordfish, tuna, tilapia or any other firm fish.

In their book TurboCharged, to be published in March, the Griesels recommend several kinds of meal ratios to burn fat rapidly. One option is to strike a balance in protein to healthy carbohydrates for rapid fat loss. This recipe provides a nice low-calorie meal for delivering 30 grams of protein along with only 8 grams of very healthy carbohydrates in the form of tasty veggies.

Mediterranean Swordfish:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of water

8 large cloves of garlic, minced

4 5-ounce boneless swordfish steaks or fish steak of choice

½ cup red onion wedges

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

1½ cups canned whole Italian tomatoes (no salt added), chopped

6−10 Greek olives, pitted and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of slivered fresh basil leaves

In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of oil and half of the garlic; rub over each side of each swordfish steak. Refrigerate in a covered container for 1 hour. Preheat broiler. Line pan with foil for easy cleanup. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of water; add onion, fennel seeds and remaining garlic. Simmer over low heat, stirring for 7−8 minutes until onion turns golden and soft. Stir in tomatoes; bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until slightly thickened. Meanwhile, place fish steaks in prepared broiler pan, garlic side up; broil 4 inches from heat, turning one after 6 minutes, until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Place 1 fish steak on each of 4 plates. Divide the tomato mixture over each evenly, then sprinkle with olives and basil.

The TurboCharged diet outlines a fresh approach to weight loss. Requiring no supplements or special equipment, its eight steps train you to burn excess body fat, eat intelligently, maintain or increase lean body fat and metabolism, and add activity to your schedule.

For more information, visit www.businessschoolofhappiness.com.